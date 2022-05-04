HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The tulips are out, the temperatures are warming up and starting this weekend, the sound of wooden shoes will be heard throughout the streets of Holland.

Tulip Time runs from May 7 through May 15, with Dutch dance performances, parades and hundreds of thousands of flowers.

“They are beautiful this year. The tulips love this cold weather, although many of us are really ready for some warmer weather the tulips love it,” Gwen Auwerda, the executive director of Tulip Time, said. “We’re about 35% in bloom downtown Holland right now, the warmer weather that we’re going to get in the next couple of days are just going to pop out those blossoms even further.”

New this year is an immersive tulip garden at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, featuring the work of Dutch horticulturist Ibo Gulson.

“The tulips are actually built up off the ground in like a maze-type format that you can walk through,” Auwerda said.

The Kinderparade takes place on Thursday, May 12, followed by the Volksparade on Saturday, complete with the traditional white glove inspection, declaration by the town crier and scrubbing of the streets.

Parades and fireworks are free but some events are ticketed. For more information, go to tuliptime.com.

