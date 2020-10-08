Teens face charges in stealing semi, leading police on chase

Authorities on the scene of an incident in Hudsonville on Oct. 7, 2020.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers accused of stealing a semitractor-trailer then leading authorities on a chase through two counties Wednesday night are facing charges.

Around 6:46 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Corporate Grove Drive near 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville after a business reported a stolen semitractor-trailer.

The business tracked the stolen semi with a GPS, which helped authorities find it.

When deputies found the semi, the driver didn’t stop for them and led them on a pursuit through Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Authorities used spikes strips to slow down the semi. It then drove off the road and was stuck in a Hudsonville residential neighborhood.

The driver, a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old passenger were taken into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Ottawa County youth home on several charges.

The 14-year-old was released to parents. Charges will be filed with the Ottawa County Juvenile Courts.

No one was injured.

Damage to properties was minimal, deputies say.

The Michigan State Police and Zeeland police assisted with the incident.