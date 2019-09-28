Teenager in ‘critical condition’ after shooting near Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) – An 18-year-old Holland man was shot multiple times on his back porch Friday night, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

In response to the gunfire, authorities issued a Shelter In Place Alert for Hope College.

Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home near the intersection of 15th Street and Central Avenue. Officers said they found an unidentified man there with multiple gun shot wounds. According to investigators, the teen was first transported to Holland Hospital but was later taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Police told News 8 the man is in critical condition.

Officers said the victim and the gunman met at the victim’s home before shots were fired. Officials describe the suspect as a black man, who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie. According to police, the shooter is still on the lose.

Hope College Campus Safety lifted the alert because police believe the suspect is no longer near the campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Holland Police at 616.355.1100.