PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was injured in a crash near Holland on Sunday.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Lakeshore Avenue near Quincy Street in Park Township.
A 17-year-old from Hudsonville was driving northbound in the rain when he lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said his SUV left the road and hit a tree.
The teenager was extricated and brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, deputies say.
The crash remains under investigation.