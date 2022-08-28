PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was injured in a crash near Holland on Sunday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Lakeshore Avenue near Quincy Street in Park Township.

A 17-year-old from Hudsonville was driving northbound in the rain when he lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said his SUV left the road and hit a tree.

The teenager was extricated and brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation.