Teen with gun who prompted lockdown gets probation

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Ottawa High School student who brought a gun to school last year won’t serve additional jail time.
A judge Monday sentenced Davian Weston to 239 days in jail, which court administrators say he already served. However, Weston still faces 24 months of probation as part of his punishment.
On Sept. 13, students notified school administrators about Weston’s gun, prompting a lockdown on campus, police said.
When confronted about the fear the incident incited, Weston gave a two-word response to 24 Hour News 8: “My bad.”
Weston pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen handgun and carrying a concealed weapon — both felonies — and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a gun on school property.
Last month, Weston pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of petty theft for stealing pepper spray from a store the day before the school incident. The judge sentenced Weston to 93 days in jail, but he was credited for time served, the Holland Sentinel reported.