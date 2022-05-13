GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a domestic dispute on Thursday near Grand Haven.

Around 11:15 p.m., Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Pinewood Drive in the area of 144th Avenue and Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township after getting reports that a 17-year-old had been stabbed during a “domestic incident.”

Deputies found the teen with an apparent stab wound to the chest, the sheriff’s office said. The teen was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Anthony Johnson of Grand Haven, was found at the scene. He was taken into custody without incident. The sheriff’s office said the victim knew Johnson.

On Friday, Johnson was arraigned and charged with assault with intent to commit murder and habitual offender second notice. His bond was set at $3 million.

The stabbing remains under investigation.