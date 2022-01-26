Teen pleads guilty in ‘violent’ armed robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty in an armed robbery at a Grand Haven cell phone store.

Yaceair Divers of Grand Rapids pled guilty to two counts of felony armed robbery and a count of felony firearm, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said in a Wednesday release.

The plea is in connection to a robbery of a Grand Haven T-Mobile Store on Aug. 18, 2021.

Police at the time called Divers and the other suspects “brazen and violent,” saying they caused “untold emotional trauma” to the store’s staff and customers. Witnesses told police that one suspect held a gun to someone’s head. Several customers and staff were forced to sit on the floor at gunpoint.

Along with stealing things from the store, the suspects also took belongings from several customers, witnesses told police.

Divers’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Three other suspects are also charged in the case. Their court proceedings are pending.