Teen pleads guilty in cellphone store robbery

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Tamar Nobles booking photo

A Sept. 5, 2019 booking photo of Tamar Nobles. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen accused of breaking into a Holland Township cellphone store pleaded guilty to charges in court.

Tamar Nobles, 17, pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to breaking and entering with intent.

He was one of four teens, all from Illinois, who were arrested in connection to a robbery at the Sprint store on Douglas Avenue and W. Lakewood Boulevard on Sept. 3.

Nobles’ sentencing is set for Feb. 24.

One of his co-defendants, Jaylynn Powell, was sentenced to 330 days in the Ottawa County Jail earlier this month.

Another co-dependent, Charles Lipsey, also pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced Feb. 3.

The fourth teen, Marcus McNulty, is set to plea in court Tuesday.

