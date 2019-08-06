Teen injured after crashing into fallen tree

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he hit a tree that fell during Monday night’s storms.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday on Mercury Drive near 160th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old Grand Haven man was heading eastbound on Mercury Drive when he ran into a large tree that was block the whole road. His vehicle was pinned under the trunk of the tree.

After working for over an hour, the sheriff’s office said firefighters were able to free the man. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Both directions of Mercury Drive were closed for two hours while authorities were on scene. It has since reopened.