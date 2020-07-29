Teen in serious condition after Ottawa Co. crash

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Hudsonville girl is in serious condition after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened just before 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Blendon Township, near Hudsonville.

Investigators say the teen was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla when she halted at the stop sign at Van Buren Street.

She then drove out into the intersection in front of a northbound 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by a 38-year-old Hudsonville woman, deputies say.

The teen was pinned in her car, and crews had to extricate her. She was taken to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the other driver was taken to the Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.