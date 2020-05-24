Teen in critical condition after golf cart crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being thrown from a golf cart in Zeeland Township Saturday night.

According to authorities, Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to an address on Colter Drive and Meadow Lark Lane near Riley Street and 88th Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said the investigation showed that a golf cart was traveling in the area with a 19-year-old female from Zeeland Township as a passenger. The golf cart was taking a turn when the teen was thrown from the cart.

The female passenger was flown by Aero Med to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and authorities said she is in critical condition.

Deputies did not tell News 8 who was driving the golf cart of if that driver had any injuries.