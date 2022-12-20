HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager is in critical condition after crashing into a restaurant near Holland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Douglas Avenue near Aniline Avenue in Holland Township.

Investigators found that a 2008 BMW, driven by a 19-year-old Zeeland man, was heading westbound on Douglas Avenue when the vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic, hit a snowbank near the entrance of the Beechwood Grill, went airborne, rolled and struck the restaurant.

The driver was pinned inside the vehicle. He was pulled out and taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to OCSO.

His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the restaurant had minor damage.

The crash remains under investigation.