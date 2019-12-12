Teen hit, killed by car near Holland identified

Authorities investigating after 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by vehicle in Holland Township Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the 16-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a vehicle near Holland.

Thursday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as Aline Mapendo of Holland Township and a West Ottawa High School student.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday on James Street west of Butternut Drive.

The sheriff’s office said Mapendo was walking to her bus stop at the time of the crash. She was walking west in the roadway along the south side of James Street when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver, a 50-year-old Holland area woman, told deputies she didn’t see the girl until she hit her, according to OCSO.

Deputies said the teen was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.