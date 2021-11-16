Teen drowns at Kollen Park in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teenager drowned at Kollen Park in Holland.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said authorities were called shortly before 10 p.m. Monday for a water rescue near the boat launch at Kollen Park.

Investigators determined that a 19-year-old Holland resident went off the dock and into the water, according to an HDPS news release.

HDPS said it called the U.S. Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to help in the search.

After searching for several hours, the body was found with sonar equipment in about 10 feet of water around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Divers were able to pull the body out of the water.

The victim’s name has not been released.

HDPS said the drowning remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected at this time.