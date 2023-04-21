ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was seriously injured in a crash near Grand Haven Friday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 144th Avenue and Wintergreen Drive. An 18-year-old driver from Grand Haven was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a left turn when her car was rear-ended by a pickup truck, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the pickup truck was driven by 17-year-old from West Olive.

The 18-year-old’s car was pushed into the intersection and was hit by another vehicle, driven by a 49-year-old from Saint Johns, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say after she was extricated from her car, the 18-year-old was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.