Tanglewood Winery opens tasting room in Holland

A July 16, 2021 photo provided by Tanglewood Winery shows the new tasting room outdoor seating area in Holland.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Wine lovers on the lakeshore will have a new place to visit starting Saturday.

Tanglewood Winery will celebrate the grand opening of its new tasting room in Holland with the release of its Sweet Summer Sangria.

The Wassink family says their new space helps accomplish their goal since founding Tanglewood Winery in 2016: Welcoming the public. Until now, Tanglewood’s Michigan fruit wines were only available in retail stores.

(A July 16, 2021 photo provided by Tanglewood Winery shows some of the wines available in the new Holland tasting room.)

(A July 16, 2021 photo provided by Tanglewood Winery shows some of the wines available in the new Holland tasting room.)

Located on Riley St. near North 160th Avenue, the tasting room can accommodate up to 30 people with additional seating outside.

(A July 16, 2021 photo provided by Tanglewood Winery shows the new tasting room outdoor seating area in Holland.)

In addition to sampling and buying Tanglewood wine, visitors can pick blueberries on the 130-acre farm, which the Wassink family has owned and operated for three generations.

Blueberry picking will be available during regular tasting room hours, which are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.