Suspects wanted after cell phone store robbery in Ottawa county

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a group of people who robbed a cell phone store.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s department says the robbery happened Friday around 2:30 p.m. at the Verizon store in the 7500 block of Cottonwood Drive.

Employees say 5 or 6 men walked into the store, demanded cash and took other items and left. A patrol vehicle was nearby and watched an SUV leave the area and started to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit continued until Kent county, where it was called off because of high speed and heavy traffic.

Detectives are working with other departments in the region who have had similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office, or Silent Observer at 1 877 88 SILENT.