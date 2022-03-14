Suspects in several thefts charged in burglary near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men have been charged after thousands of dollars in stolen property was found near Holland.

Robert Nattress, 53 of Wyoming, and Austin Gates, 27 of West Olive, have both been charged with possession of burglary tools and attempted larceny, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release. Both are out on bond.

The two suspects were arrested Friday in Holland Township when a 911 caller reported a business on 128th Avenue between Quincy and Ransom streets was being burgled. Deputies arrested one suspect and tracked down the other using foot prints in the snow.

Detectives are still working through “large amounts of stolen property” deputies found during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

They are also looking into other incidents the suspects may be connected to. Deputies believe they could be responsible for at least a dozen thefts over the last several months.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are “likely.”

Anyone with information about thefts is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.