Ottawa County

Suspected serial peeper arrested in Holland Township

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 01:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 01:53 PM EDT

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a man arrested for several peeping incidents in Ottawa County may be responsible for similar incidents on the east side of Michigan.

David Angelo Roberts, 27, was arrested Tuesday evening at his Holland Township home for "disorderly window peeping." The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says its investigation into several May 30 peeping incidents on 104th Avenue near High Pointe Drive just outside Zeeland led them to Roberts.

Detectives now believe Roberts was involved in several other window peeper complaints over the last four months in Ottawa County in which Roberts was allegedly driving a burgundy 2008 Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators say Roberts may also be involved in similar cases in the Livonia area where some of his relatives live.

Roberts is also charged with two counts of resisting arrest. He remains in the Ottawa County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


