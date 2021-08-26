Suspected hit-and-run driver turns himself in

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man who is connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash near Zeeland has turned himself in.

The crash happened Aug. 15 around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the I-196 Business Loop just east of 84th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

Valerie Batema, 36, was killed in the crash. Her mother spoke to News 8 last week pleading for the driver to come forward.

Investigators say Batema was walking to a home after being dropped off by a friend. The exact reason she got out of the vehicle she was riding in isn’t clear.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 39-year-old man of Holland Township turned himself in. His name is being withheld pending arraignment. Authorities said the suspected driver is now working with detectives.

The car believed to be involved in the crash, a 2012 Honda sedan, has been seized, investigators said.

The investigation will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review when it is complete.