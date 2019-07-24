Suspect sought in party store robbery near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a party store near Holland early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. at the Re Pete’s Party Store, located at 12719 Riley Street near US-31 in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was seen by the employee, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities searched the area, including the use of a K-9 unit, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer.