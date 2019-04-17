Ottawa County

Suspect sought in Jenison cellphone store break-in

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 11:29 AM EDT

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a break-in in Ottawa County believed to be related to a string of robberies at cellphone stores across West Michigan.

The latest incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a T-Mobile Metro store located at 401 Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect or suspects entered the store by breaking a rear glass door. They stole phones and iPads from the display area before leaving the store in an unknown direction.

This marks the eighth similar incident in Ottawa County since October 2018, totaling more than $40,000 in losses, according to the sheriff’s office.

OCSO is working with other law enforcement agencies in West Michigan, including Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Wyoming police departments as well as Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or submit tips online.

