Suspect sought after 1 stabbed near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are looking for the person believed to have stabbed a man during a fight near Holland Tuesday.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. at Traditions of Holland Apartments off of 136th Avenue south of Quincy Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called there on a report of two people fighting with knives. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect has been identified as Maurice Alan Butler, 31. Authorities initially thought that he went back to his home nearby after the shooting. They set up a perimeter around it, but ultimately realized the only person inside was a teen girl.

Butler remained at large and police asked for the public’s help to find him. He stands about 6 feet, weighs around 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans shorts.

Anyone who knows where Butler may be is asked to call Ottawa County dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.