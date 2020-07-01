Suspect sought after 1 stabbed near Holland

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A file booking photo of Maurice Butler courtesy the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are looking for the person believed to have stabbed a man during a fight near Holland Tuesday.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. at Traditions of Holland Apartments off of 136th Avenue south of Quincy Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called there on a report of two people fighting with knives. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect has been identified as Maurice Alan Butler, 31. Authorities initially thought that he went back to his home nearby after the shooting. They set up a perimeter around it, but ultimately realized the only person inside was a teen girl.

Butler remained at large and police asked for the public’s help to find him. He stands about 6 feet, weighs around 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans shorts.

Anyone who knows where Butler may be is asked to call Ottawa County dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 