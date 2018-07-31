Suspect's injuries delay murder arraignment

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly domestic shooting in the 15000 block of Barry Street in Port Sheldon Township Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly domestic shooting in the 15000 block of Barry Street in Port Sheldon Township Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then turning the gun on himself last week remained in the hospital Monday.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office has issued an open murder warrant for 55-year-old Michael Scott McNeal for the death of his wife, but McNeal hasn't yet been arraigned because of his injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says McNeal shot his wife Sherrilee McNeal, 53, in the early hours of July 24 in a horse trailer in front of their home on Barry Street east of 152nd Avenue in Port Sheldon Township. An autopsy confirmed she died of gunshot wounds.

Authorities say McNeal shot himself in the face after shooting his wife. The couple's 17-year-old son, who was inside the home gaming online, heard the shots and went outside. When he saw what had happened, he told his gaming friends to call 911.

McNeal remains under police guard at a local hospital while he undergoes treatment for the gunshot wound. It's not yet known when he'll be well enough to face a judge.