GEORGETOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly setting a house fire in Jenison Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened around 5:37 p.m. on Melody Lane near Southlawn Street. Initially, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on their way to the area after reports of a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly through the neighborhood. Soon after, deputies received reporters of a family disturbance at a residence on Melody Lane.

While officers were still on their way, a house fire was reported at the same home. When they arrived, Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies found smoke coming from the home. They said there was no one inside.

Georgetown Township firefighters put out the fire but there was “significant” damage to the home. The sheriff’s office is calling it “arson” and a “domestic disturbance.”

Nicole Pepper, a neighbor, was a witness to part of it.

“I came out here and the mailbox was hit, and the truck was ran into there. The girlfriend was screaming, “he’s going to kill me and then the guy started running off that way,” Pepper said, pointing. “I grew up in Jenison, it’s a little small town, you know? You never think anything bad happens, but bad things happen everywhere.”

Georgetown Township Fire Department responds to a fire at a home on Melody Lane. (Sept. 9, 2022)

Deputies said a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or Ottawa County Central Dispatch.