Suspect arrested after police chase in Zeeland Twp.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in custody after a police chance in Zeeland Township Tuesday.

Deputies say around 4:40 p.m. they saw a dark-colored car weaving in and out of traffic and speeding on westbound I-196.

They attempted to stop the car as it was exiting I-196 at Byron road. The car didn’t stop and kept driving west on Business I-196 at or below the speed limit.

During the chase, the suspect hit two sheriff’s office and two police cruisers before losing control and coming to a rest against a building on Lakewood Boulevard.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is being held at the Ottawa County Jail and faces several charges including fleeing and eluding, felonious assault on a police officer and operating while intoxicated.