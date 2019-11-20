Suspect faces charges in 2 Holland house fires

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been charged Wednesday in connection to the two house fires that happened early Saturday morning.

Michael Mcneer, 35, faces charges of second-degree and third-degree arson, which are felony charges.

The Holland Department of Public Safety say they were able make the arrest and bring the case to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office after conducting interviews and piecing evidence together.

The first fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West 16th Street near South River Avenue. It was put out quickly and there was no significant damage.

The seconds fire happened around 7:30 a.m. on East 18th Street near Collage Avenue. There was significant damage and they say a firefighter suffered minor injuries while putting the fire out.

One of the Holland houses that was on fire on Nov. 16. (From the Holland Sentinel)

Mcneer is being on bond at the Ottawa County Jail.