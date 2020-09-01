Suspect charged in murder of Holland Township man

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in the murder of another man in Holland Township.

Jose Eduardo Perez-Jaquez, 19, was charged Tuesday morning with open murder and felony firearms.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Victor Alexis Gil-Bravo was found shot and killed behind the mobile home he shared with his family at Leisure Estates, located on Butternut Drive near James Street.

Detectives were able to gather information through witness statements. They also obtained electronic and video evidence. Perez-Jaquez was identified as a suspect early on Monday and was taken into custody later in the day.

Investigators say the suspect has been cooperative with them.

The suspect and victim knew each other and arranged a meeting before the homicide, detectives say.

They believe the firearm used in the crime has been recovered.

The motive of the crime is unknown at this time and the case is still under investigation.

Perez-Jaquez is being held at the Ottawa County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information should call the OCSO at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.