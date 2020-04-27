Suspect arrested in Holland home invasion

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police say a person was arrested after a home invasion on Sunday. A car was also stolen during the incident.

They say the home invasion happened around 6:20 a.m. on West 19th Street.

According to police, the homeowner heard someone inside of the home and found that several items were missing from the kitchen. The victim contacted police and the suspect was seen driving away in the owner’s car.

Officers searched for the stolen car and found the suspect driving it near 40th Street and Washington Avenue. The suspect got out of the vehicle and took off on foot but was caught shortly after. Stolen items were recovered at this time.

Police say the suspect is a 23-year-old Holland resident and was taken to the Ottawa County Jail on home invasion and driving away of an automobile charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police advise residents to lock the doors of their cars and homes and to call 911 if they see suspicious activity.