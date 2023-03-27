HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle in the median of I-196 in Hudsonville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 10:20 p.m. Sunday when Holland police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

Police chased the vehicle until shortly after getting on I-196 at Byron Road due to safety concerns, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was found crashed in the center median of I-196 near 32nd Avenue. The driver was seen leaving the scene and arrested. The suspect, a 20-year-old Holland resident, was taken to the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges, according to OCSO.

The suspect’s name was not released pending arraignment.