Suspect arrested after chase, crash in Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after leading Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into a patrol car.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fight near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street in Holland Township.

When deputies arrived on the scene, one of the people involved in the fight drove away. Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver did not stop. Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle on I-196 near M-6 then the driver crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.