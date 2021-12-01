Support at-risk kids, get holiday gifts from A.C.T.S. art show Thursday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a unique Christmas gift that also supports local youth, the A.C.T.S. art show in Holland Thursday may be your answer.

A.C.T.S., which stands for arts, community, teaching and serving, is a faith-based nonprofit that works with at-risk youth in the Holland area. The program is based out of a home where kids can come after school to work on homework, go on field trips, and learn basic life skills like cooking, cleaning and meal prep.

Each year, A.C.T.S. hosts an annual art show to celebrate and showcase some of the projects its participating kids have worked on. The event is happening Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Merchant Hall in Holland. It’s free and open to anyone who wants to view and bid on the students’ artwork. Attendees can also participate in a silent auction that will feature gift baskets from local businesses and restaurants.

“The kids’ faces light up when they see other people looking at their art, especially when you put a bid on it. They’re just like, ‘Oh my word, it’s worth something to these people.’ And their families all come out and they’re all very proud and excited to be there as well,” said Kylen Blom, a volunteer for A.C.T.S.

(Volunteers with the Holland-based nonprofit A.C.T.S. pose with several students who are involved in the program. Photo courtesy: Kylen Blom)

Blom said there are three words used to summarize the program’s efforts: embrace, equip and empower.

“(The) first step is just loving the kids, no matter where they are, no matter what they’re going through, what their background is. We’re going to accept them for who they are and love them for that. And then once they kind of feel that security and comfort, it’s equipping them to handle whatever it is they’re going through or things they want to accomplish. It’s giving them the tools to develop as an individual. And then the empowerment is really a discipleship type of model where… now you’ve been with A.C.T.S for this many years and you’ve seen how it works and why we’re doing what we’re doing. Now it’s your turn to do the same with the different people in your community,” he explained.

Blom said the nonprofit works approximately 50-60 students each month, many of whom learn about A.C.T.S. by word of mouth. Many of the children live with relatives or come from single-parent households and often have to fend for themselves. A.C.T.S aims to provide them with a safe space to come and experiences that they wouldn’t otherwise have.

Blom said the annual art show is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.