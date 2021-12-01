Superintendent leaving Holland schools after 5 months

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — After having worked there for only five months, the superintendent of Holland Public Schools is leaving.

The school board announced the immediate departure of Shanie Keelean during its Tuesday meeting, the district says. Keelean was hired July 1.

Holland Middle School Principal Nick Cassidy will step in as interim superintendent until someone is hired on a permanent basis, which probably won’t be until the end of the current school year. Cassidy will then return to his role as principal, the district said.

School officials stressed that there was no misconduct on Keelean’s behalf, saying she and the board had reached “mutual agreement” that she would leave.

“Mrs. Keelean’s talents, gifts and approach ultimately are not in alignment with what the Board envisioned to help further the District’s priorities at this time,” Board President Phil Meyer said in a statement. “This does not diminish Mrs. Keelean’s educational experience and talents.”

Keelean is a Grand Valley State University graduate who previously worked in Chicago; Buffalo, New York; and Waukegan, Illinois.