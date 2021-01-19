Studio 28 redeveloper reveals $22M housing project near Holland

A rendering provided by Magnus Capital Partners gives a bird’s-eye view of HOM Flats at Felch Street.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Zeeland native whose company is redeveloping the former Studio 28 site into workforce housing is now preparing to invest millions of dollars in a project closer to his hometown.

Vishal Arora’s Magnus Capital Partners plans to build 114 apartments in Holland Township. Dubbed HŌM Flats at Felch Street, the $22 million development will be located along Felch between US-31 and 120th Avenue.

(A rendering provided by Magnus Capital Partners shows the outside of an apartment building at HOM Flats at Felch Street.)

The plans call for a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that the developer says will be affordable and market rate in price.

(An image provided by Magnus Capital Partners shows what an apartment kitchen may look like at HOM Flats at Felch Street.)

Like HŌM Flats at 28 West in Wyoming and HŌM Flats at Maynard in Grand Rapids, the apartments will come with an on-site fitness studio, dog park, remote workspace and community café. However, the Holland Township development will have about half the apartments.

(A rendering provided by Magnus Capital Partners shows the proposed fitness studio for HOM Flats at Felch Street in Holland Township.)

Akin to other HŌM Flats developments, Magnus Capital Partners plans to connect with the surrounding community by partnering with a Holland-area coffee roaster to help run the café and offering its residents discounts to local businesses through its HŌM Flats PASS Program.

Construction on HŌM Flats at Felch Street is expected to start this spring with apartment pre-leasing beginning in fall.

(A rendering provided by Magnus Capital Partners shows the courtyard at HOM Flats at Felch Street.)

Work continues on HŌM Flats’ two other housing developments. The second phase of construction is underway at HŌM Flats at 28 West and the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved the final site plan for HŌM Flats at Maynard last week.