HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Students from West Ottawa School District wove dozens of fleece blankets last Friday for cancer patients across Michigan.

During Pine Creek Elementary’s Panthers Pack period, students in each classroom worked on building warm and colorful fleeces and recorded an encouraging message for children fighting catastrophic diseases. The students purchased 31 Fleece and Thank You kits from the money they raised during a 2020 can drive.

Iggy Ramirez, a fifth grade, said he couldn’t imagine being a kid stuck in a hospital. He said they “probably (miss) hanging out with friends and playing outside,” he said.

His teacher Jessica Heintskill helped the kids connect their activity to the emotional education of compassion and thinking of others.

“I felt like they really had some compassion and thought about that child in the video. (They understood) how this will surely brighten someone’s day,” she said.

Fleece and Thank You has an annual goal of distributing 30,000 blankets to support all hospitalized children in Michigan.

“I just want to let them know that they can do it and we haven’t forgotten about them,” Ramirez added.