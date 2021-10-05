Students, adult hurt in bus crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several students and an adult were injured after a crash involving a school bus and an SUV near Grand Haven Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in Grand Haven Township in the area of Comstock Street and Mercury Drive.

Authorities said five students and one adult were hurt. All injuries are minor.

Additional details were not immediately known including what led up to the crash. News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and is working to learn more.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

