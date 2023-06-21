HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) — West Michigan is in the middle of the strawberry season, although you may have to search hard for ripe ones if you go berry picking. This is because the fields have been so dry during the past several weeks.

“We’ve been praying for rain,” co-owner of Crisp Country Acres, Mitch Visser, said. “It might be a little too late.”

Cooler temperatures earlier this month delayed people from picking their own strawberries.

Now, it’s the drought that Visser believes will cause the season to end early if the region doesn’t get a significant amount of rain soon.

“Heat speeds them along, but too much heat speeds them alone too quickly, and they’re just ripening faster than they can get picked sometimes. They don’t hold up out in the fields either,” he said.

The strawberry field at Crisp Country Acres, located at 5888 120th Ave in Holland, doesn’t have an irrigation system, so the crops depend more on the rain.

The strawberries are sweet to taste, but the heat is making the selection tough.

The Grand Rapids area is seeing its driest stretch of weather on record. Some parts of the area have had less than an inch of rain since May.

The U.S. Drought map, produced through the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration, and other agencies, shows a stark difference from this year compared to last year.

Currently, West Michigan is experiencing a moderate drought. Damage to crops and the high risk of fires are two examples associated with that. Red indicates extreme drought which can be seen in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

During the first week of June, West Michigan was just abnormally dry so conditions have gotten progressively worse over the last three weeks.

This time last year, it was parts of the west coast that faced extreme to exceptional drought. Michigan residents weren’t experiencing conditions like that at all.

Storm Team 8 meteorologists say since May 1 of this year, Grand Rapids has only seen 1.05 inches of precipitation. That is the driest stretch on record. Holland has only seen 0.98 inches of rain.

“Be praying for rain all of the other crops,” Visser said.

This also marks the fifth driest start to June on record.

If you’re going to a U-pick farm, the best advice call ahead or check out the farm’s social media pages to see what the picking schedule is.