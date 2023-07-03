HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids are invited to take part in some fun, free activities in Holland this summer.

It’s all happening at the Holland Farmers Market throughout July and August. There are different activities for kids to do every Wednesday. Things will start out with an interactive story time session, followed by an activity hosted by different local organizations each week.

This Wednesday, Holland recreation will have yard games designed to help kids be active while learning about strategic thinking.

Some of other organizations taking part in future weeks include the Outdoor Discovery Center and Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital.

Kids activities have been at the farmers market since 2007, according to Kara De Alvare, the marketing coordinator of Holland Farmers Market.

“We really want to be a place for all members of our community, including the youngest members of our community and the kids activities are a great opportunity to help teach children at a young age why it’s important to eat fresh healthy fruits and vegetables, why it’s important to shop local, the benefits of getting outside and getting active,” said Alvare.

She said it gets kids out and about during the summer.

“We kind of try to do activities that are educational in nature to sort of bridge that gap in the summer when kids are out of school. And it really creates an excitement for families to come to the market, not just as a place to shop for food, but as an activity and a resource as well,” said Alvare.