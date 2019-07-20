Storm ‘really scary’ for Jenison neighborhood

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Powerful storms tore through West Michigan early Saturday morning, damaging several homes across the area and hitting one neighborhood in Jenison particularly hard.

Wind bursts of up to 80 mph destroyed several homes, ripping the roof off some, uprooting trees and scattered debris everywhere.

Paul Perkins and his wife were fast asleep when the storms rolled in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. His wife woke him up when she heard a loud bang on their roof.

“She said, ‘Get out of bed right now!’ I didn’t know what was going on,” Perkins said. “It’s unbelievable. It was really scary.”

Two large trees came crashing onto their home, knocking off siding, shingles and sending insulation throughout the house.

“We also lost power, Consumers (Energy) said it’ll be probably the 22nd (Monday) before they get electricity back here. We’re concerned about that,” Perkins said. “I don’t know what we’ll do. We’ll struggle through. It’s not our first hot summer.”

Thousands were still without power late Saturday afternoon across West Michigan as crews continued to work around the clock in an effort to restore power where possible.

Some areas, hit harder than others, have larger concerns.

“We just kind of jumped out of bed real fast after it stopped and then shortly, right away we lost power,” said Beckie Brummel, who also lives in the area. “We looked out the window and we’re like, ‘What is wrong with Gale’s house?’ And my husband says, ‘Her roof is gone.’”

The Brummels were awoken by a tree that crashed into their bedroom, leaving a hole in their ceiling. But compared to the damage their neighbors received, they feel lucky.

“We’re counting our blessings,” Brummel said. “Just things like that can happen so fast. You know, these are just temporal things. Lives are more important.”

No one was injured by Saturday morning’s storms.

Brummel says she won’t lose any sleep over the added yard work caused by the two trees that were uprooted in her backyard.

“Our neighbors have been walking around, bringing lawn chairs back to people and checking in on everyone. It’s a little bit of a mess right now,” Brummel said. “It’s just amazing that winds can be this strong, take a tree out, root out like that. It’s huge.”