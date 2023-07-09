PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after driving a stolen car into Lake Macatawa in Park Township, according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority.

Police pull a stolen car from Lake Macatawa, Park Township, July 8, 2023.

Police pull a stolen car from Lake Macatawa, Park Township, July 8, 2023.

Police pull a stolen car from Lake Macatawa, Park Township, July 8, 2023.

Dispatch tells News 8, around 2:53 a.m. the Zeeland Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on West Main Avenue near the Zeeland police station.

Zeeland Police, later assisted by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, pursued the vehicle into Park Township.

The two suspects drove the stolen vehicle into Lake Macatawa near Chippewa Avenue & Lake Street and were arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.