Stolen car crashes near Holland; 1 suspect sought

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to stolen vehicle that crash near Holland.

Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that a stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 112th Avenue in Holland Township.

The intersection is closed as authorities investigate the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Dispatchers also said that schools in the area are being told to shelter in place as authorities search for suspect who fled the scene of the crash.

No suspect information was released.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.