State suspends Holland used car dealership’s license

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The license of a used car dealership in Holland has been suspended by the state.

CQ Auto Sales’ license was suspended last Wednesday for potential odometer tampering and odometer fraud. The suspension came after many customers complained.

Follow-up inspections showed that the dealership may have tampered with odometers and with records. Investigators found that odometer miles were rolled back, tampered with or replaced. The investigation also found that customers were not informed of the discrepancies.

The state says the dealership’s license will be suspended until the owner, Catherine Quizena Sanchez, meets with them for a preliminary conference. The owner may ask for an administrative hearing to dispute the suspension.

Customers who may be impacted by the situation are encouraged to contact the Office of Investigative Services’ automotive complaint line at 517.335.1410.