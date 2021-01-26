State OKs funds to turn Grand Haven site into year-round housing

A rendering by Progressive AE shows what Peerless Flats may look like when built on Grand Haven’s Stanco property.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A yearslong effort to revamp a Grand Haven industrial site that’s sat mostly empty for decades got a boost from the state Tuesday.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved a $4.75 million community revitalization loan and Brownfield tax incentives for Peerless Flats, saying the market-rate housing project would help attract residents who live in Grand Haven’s year-round and support Main Street businesses.

Peerless Flats will take shape on 4.66 acres that was once home to Stanco Metal Products. The site at 105 Fulton St. near the Grand River has remained mostly vacant since the 1980s when Stanco expanded and moved to the neighboring township.

The plans by Peerless Caddis, LLC and Progressive AE call for demolishing four structures on the site and building four buildings that will house 124 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The development will also include a 4,300-square foot community building that houses a kitchenette, meeting space, exercise area and community room. The grounds would feature an outdoor recreation space complete with a pool, outdoor seating area, fire pit, fenced dog runs and bike racks as well.

The Grand Haven planning commission approved the final project plan with conditions during its Jan. 12 meeting.



“This is a great opportunity for the city and I’m very excited about it,” said commissioner David Skelly.

State funding approved Tuesday will help the developer bridge a financing gap created by rising construction costs and pricey environmental cleanup, site preparation and infrastructure needed to complete Peerless Flats.