State officials warn of dog flu spike; 11 cases in W. MI

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are asking pet owners to take extra precautions after a spike in dog flu cases across Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the number of confirmed cases in less than a month are nearly five-fold the total case count for last year.

The MDARD has tallied 49 confirmed cases of canine influenza since July 13; in comparison, state officials handled nine reports of dog flu during the entire year of 2017.

State officials say six counties are affected, including Kent and Ottawa. As of Aug. 2, Ottawa County had ten confirmed cases of dog flu and Kent County had one.

Dog flu symptoms include fever, lethargy, coughing, runny nose and eye discharge.

The MDARD says most cases of canine influenza are mild and affected dogs usually recover within two to three weeks. However, owners are encouraged to consult with their veterinarian if they suspect their dog has the flu, and keep their pet at home and away from other dogs.

It’s unclear what’s leading to influx of cases, but the state veterinarian says the risk rises when dogs are kept together in groups.

Dog boarding facilities should turn away any pets that are sick, clean their areas thoroughly and make sure pets that stay are vaccinated for influenza.

Confirmed cases of canine influenza should be reported to the MDARD by calling 800.292.3939. ----

Online:

MI canine influenza case count