Ottawa County

State officials warn of dog flu spike; 11 cases in W. MI

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2018 04:20 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2018 04:20 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)  — State officials are asking pet owners to take extra precautions after a spike in dog flu cases across Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the number of confirmed cases in less than a month are nearly five-fold the total case count for last year.

The MDARD has tallied 49 confirmed cases of canine influenza since July 13; in comparison, state officials handled nine reports of dog flu during the entire year of 2017.

State officials say six counties are affected, including Kent and Ottawa. As of Aug. 2, Ottawa County had ten confirmed cases of dog flu and Kent County had one.

Dog flu symptoms include fever, lethargy, coughing, runny nose and eye discharge.

The MDARD says most cases of canine influenza are mild and affected dogs usually recover within two to three weeks. However, owners are encouraged to consult with their veterinarian if they suspect their dog has the flu, and keep their pet at home and away from other dogs.

It’s unclear what’s leading to influx of cases, but the state veterinarian says the risk rises when dogs are kept together in groups.

Dog boarding facilities should turn away any pets that are sick, clean their areas thoroughly and make sure pets that stay are vaccinated for influenza.

Confirmed cases of canine influenza should be reported to the MDARD by calling 800.292.3939.

----

Online:

MI canine influenza case count

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven