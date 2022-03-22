LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A state panel has approved about $189 million in incentives to support the expansion of the LG Chem electric vehicle battery plant in Holland and nearly double its workforce there.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday OK’d a 20-year renaissance zone, which essentially exempts LG Chem from most local or state taxes and is valued at 132.6 million; a $36.5 million community development block grant for equipment; and business development and jobs grants totaling $20 million.

LG Chem is planning to sink about $1.7 billion into expanding its facilities off 146th Avenue west of I-196 and increase battery production by up to 500%. The 1-million-square-foot expansion would include a two-story office building, a new warehouse, control rooms and a battery testing facility.

LG Chem already employs nearly 1,500 people in Holland. The company says the expansion will lead to the creation of another 1,200 jobs by 2025, with the first of those hires happening next year. West Michigan Works and Grand Rapids Community College will launch training programs to prepare the new workers.

In all, the expansion is expected to get about $525 million in incentives. Not all of that has yet been finalized and parts will have to be approved by the MEDC later.

The Holland City Council approved the renaissance zone in February, but the state still needed to sign off on it. The city is also considering a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption worth nearly 3 million that still needs approval by the council, according to regional economic development agency Lakeshore Advantage.

A MEDC summary of the incentives proposal says that Holland was competing against China, Poland and southeastern U.S. states for the expansion.

“The … incentive support will enhance competitiveness and justify investment in Michigan where labor costs are relatively higher than southern States. Manufacturing costs of batteries in the United States is higher in comparison with costs in China and Poland where LG Chem, the parent company, has other global battery plants,” the MEDC memo reads in part.

The memo also notes, however, that LG Chem has settled into West Michigan and says it “has had a very positive impact on the region since its start there in 2009.”