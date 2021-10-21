Stan’s Tacos in Grand Haven reopens after staffing-prompted shutdown

An undated courtesy photo provided by Meritage Hospitality Group shows Stan’s Tacos at 21 N. Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven, which opens Aug. 10, 2021.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A new restaurant forced to closed shortly after its grand opening is serving tacos once again.

Stan’s Tacos at 21 N. Beacon Boulevard near US-31 in Grand Haven reopened Wednesday.

The restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 10, but a company spokesperson says the Grand Haven location had to temporarily close several weeks ago “due to staffing.”

The struggles aren’t over for Stan’s Tacos. While the lakeshore restaurant is back open, its business hours have been trimmed to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, the grand opening of Stan’s Tacos in downtown Grand Rapids has been delayed until later this year.