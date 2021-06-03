Stabenow promotes ‘Make It In America’ plan in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow visited Global Battery Solutions in Holland Thursday as she touted her “Make It In America” plan.

Her goal is to bring entire supply chains to the U.S., and to Michigan when possible.

“Not surprisingly, coming from Michigan, I don’t believe you have an economy unless somebody makes something and somebody grows something. And that’s what we do in Michigan. And so my whole focus has been how do we add innovation, how do we add research and development, how do we make more things and then we innovate more and then we make more things and we innovate more — and that’s how you have an economy,” Stabenow, D-Lansing, said.

She has also proposed legislation that would provide tax credits to businesses to retool or build new facilities to produce clean energy technologies.

The senator’s visit came as budget discussions about infrastructure continue. She said the Senate must act soon to pass funding for President Joe Biden’s plan with or without bipartisan support.