Stabbing outside business leads to prison for man

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who attacked a woman outside a Holland Township business before leading deputies on a chase will spend more than a decade in prison.

An Ottawa County Circuit Court judge Monday sentenced Jesus Salas Rincon to 18 years in a state prison on the most serious charge: assault with intent to murder.

The July 2018 incident happened outside CHI, located on North Franklin Street near West McKinley Avenue. A CHI employee said the victim worked in the building.

Two coworkers of the victim said Rincon had been hiding in the back seat of his wife’s car. The coworkers said the couple got into a fight and the suspect then cut the woman from her ear to the front of her neck.

The coworkers stopped the attack; they say that’s when Rincon started cutting his own neck with two knives.

The suspect then took off in an SUV, leading deputies on a chase that ended after he rammed a cruiser and hit another vehicle and a utility pole.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was eventually released from the hospital.

Rincon was also sentenced on two counts of felonious assault and one count of fleeing and eluding, but the 12-month and 18-month prison terms will run consecutively with this 18-year sentence.

Rincon pleaded guilty but mentally ill to all five charges last month. One count of felonious assault was dismissed.