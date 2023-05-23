ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Zeeland is inviting people to the downtown area this weekend for a fun local shopping event.

The Spring Peddlers’ Market is happening Saturday. This is the ninth year for the event on Church Street between Main Street and Central Avenue.

Shoppers can check out locally made items such as handmade children’s clothing and accessories, screen printed clothing, art prints, women’s jewelry and vintage furniture and décor.

There will also be live music and food trucks. Event organizers say it’s a great way to kick off the summer.

“It’s a great way to start off a new season. It’s a great way to support our local business owners and makers and the support the kids too that are excited about sharing the items that they’ve created,” said Kerri VanDorp, events coordinator with the city of Zeeland.

The Spring Peddlers’ Market is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Zeeland.