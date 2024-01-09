SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spring Lake Township Board of Trustees has voted to settle after the township was sued by a property developer.

According to a report from The Grand Haven Tribune, P5 Land Investments — a developer that owns acres of undeveloped land in Spring Lake Township — in September filed a lawsuit against the township.

The township board had approved a zoning change for the property that was a level below what P5 Land Investments had requested, The Grand Haven Tribune reported: The developer wanted a Residential 2 zone, which requires a minimum lot area of 12,000 square feet for an estimated 300 properties across 97 acres, but the board had approved a Residential 1 zone, with a minimum lot size of 15,000 square feet.

In the lawsuit, P5 Land Investments accused the township of a “denial of substantive due process” and termed the decision an “unlawful taking” from the developer, according to the report.

On Monday, the board voted to settle. A release from the township described the settlement as “a balanced solution for the density of the development that is consistent with the community’s vision and need for housing while balancing ongoing concerns about increasing open space.”

Under the settlement, no more than 195 single-family homes will be built over the next two decades, according to the township — less than originally recommended by the Planning Commission. Township Supervisor Jerry Rabideau said the homes will fit within the township’s existing character.

“We are truly hopeful, that with this decision made, we can move forward together as one community and focus on continuing to make Spring Lake Township an amazing place to live, work, raise a family or start a small business,” Rabideau said in a statement. “ … This outcome is a common sense, win-win solution for our community and the taxpayers we serve.”

Residents have also gathered enough signatures to create a referendum, The Grand Haven Tribute reported. In February, they will vote to either allow the low-density zoning or revert the property to agricultural zoning.